NI braces itself for storm battering - big chill on the way too

Northern Ireland looks set to be battered by a succession of storms this winter, according to global weather forecasting service, AccuWeather.

Storm Lorenzo, which was once a Category Five hurricane, came in across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland two weeks ago however sustained storms are not expected until January 2020.

"Through early January is going to be the most active,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.

AccuWeather also state that an increase in the frequency of storms will see a rise in the risk of wind damage and flooding as residents will not have enough time to recover.

However, the good news is that the frequency of these storms will decrease heading into February and March.

“The second half of winter could be largely on the quiet side in regards to storminess,” added Mr. Roys.

The decrease will also mean an increased risk of a deep freeze across Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

However, AccuWeather clearly stated that it is very unlikely people will see a return of a weather system like 2018's bitterly cold Beast from the East.