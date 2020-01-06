NI snow alert - first snow of 2020 forecast to fall next week - severe gales and heavy rain expected in next 48 hours too

The first snow of 2020 is forecast to fall in parts of Northern Ireland next week, according to some weather experts.

WXCharts.com believes up to two centimetres of snow per hour could fall in parts of Northern Ireland throughout next week.

Preceding the snow is a heavy band of rain which will impact upon most of Northern Ireland on Saturday January 11 and Monday January 13.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland looks set for warmer than normal temperatures over the coming days with a high of 13°C expected on Tuesday January 6 - the average high temperature in Northern Ireland for this time of year is approximately 8°C according to Met Office weather experts.

Severe gales are forecast for coastal areas on Tuesday.

Tuesday will also bring heavy and persistent rain.

NI looks set for its first blast of snow in 2020 next week. (Library Image)

The winds will gradually subside throughout Northern Ireland between Wednesday January 8 and Friday January 10.

In a UK wide weather forecast, the Met Office states snowfall is possible in the North West next week.

"Generally staying unsettled across the northwest with spells of locally heavy rain and strengthening winds interspersed with scattered showers, which could turn to snow over high ground," said the Met Office.

"Away from the northwest, patchy frost and fog may develop overnight and be slow to clear.

The purple area above Northern Ireland in this map from WXCharts.com shows snow of up two centimetres falling at the beginning of next week. (Image: WXCharts.com)

"Temperatures look to be mostly above average for this period," the Met Office added.

For weather forecasts and information on the climate in your area visit metoffice.gov.uk or wxcharts.com

Young children from Northern Ireland playing in the snow. (Library Image)

The yellow and orange areas above Northern Ireland on this map from WXCharts.com shows heavy rainfall at the beginning of next week. (Image: WXCharts.com)

Snowfall in Northern Ireland. (Library Image: Lorcan Doherty Photography)