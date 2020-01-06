NI snow alert - first snow of 2020 to arrive earlier than originally thought

Snow forecasted to fall in Northern Ireland at the beginning of next week is due to arrive earlier than originally thought say weather experts.

WXCharts.com predicted snowfall in Northern Ireland for the beginning of next week but updated satellite images show snowfall now arriving in the early hours of Sunday (January 12, 2020) morning.

Preceding the snow is a heavy band of rain which will impact upon most of Northern Ireland on Saturday January 11 and Monday January 13.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has revised the maximum high temperature over the coming days from 13°C to 7°C.

"Rather cold on Thursday with the chance of some early rain, otherwise mainly dry," reads the online Met Office weather forecast.

"Strengthening southwesterly winds will bring rain later on Friday and through Saturday."

Purple denotes snowfall in Northern Ireland in the early hours of Sunday January 12, 2020. (Image: WXCharts.com)

Severe gales are forecast for coastal areas on Tuesday.

Tuesday will also bring heavy and persistent rain.

The winds will gradually subside throughout Northern Ireland between Wednesday January 8 and Friday January 10.

In a UK wide weather forecast, the Met Office also stated thunder, gales, frost and heavy rain were a distinct possibility next week.

Drumgooland Parish Church, Ballyward, Co.Down in 2011. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

"Saturday night rain will clear southeastwards into Sunday morning.

"Clear and bright conditions in many north and northwestern areas, spreading to other areas through the day.

"Occasional heavy showers in the west and north, with some hail and wintry conditions over northern hills.

"Risk of thunder and gales in the north.

Banbridge to Castlewellan Road. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

"Feeling mild overnight in the south, but rather cold in the north after night frost."

The Met Office added: "Continuing through the period, there will be further spells of rain, sometimes heavy, and strong winds across the northwest, whilst the southeast will be more settled.

"Nearing the middle of the period, the trend will become more settled, but further spells of rain in the far north and northwest.

"Mild to start, but trending back to near normal, with possible overnight frost."

Snowfall near Mussenden Temple, Downhill.