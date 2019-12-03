NI snow alert - subzero temperatures and up to two inches expected to fall across Northern Ireland next week

Northern Ireland could be under a blanket of snow next week, according to weather experts at WXCharts.

Up to two inches of snow is expected to fall in various parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday December 12.

NI is set to see snowfall next week.

It was in a weather forecast overview that WXCharts predicted snowfall across NI next week.

A blast of Arctic air and areas of low pressure across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland means an increase in wintry showers is much more likely.

Experts say they will be able to offer a more accurate weather forecast towards the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Northern Ireland over the coming days is for gale force winds and heavy rain.

The purple section over Northern Ireland in this image denotes snowfall.

On Wednesday "outbreaks of rain will spread east across all parts, heavy at times in the west.

"A mild day with strong southwesterly winds, gales at times around the coast.

"Maximum temperature 13 °C," reads the Northern Ireland weather forecast on the official Met Office website.

The Met Office went on to say heavy rain would last into the weekend with it easing on Sunday with sunny intervals and blustery showers.

Monday looks set to be cold but sunny.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by visiting www.metoffice.gov.uk