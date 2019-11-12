NI snow alert - temperatures to plummet to -4°C - weekend to be bitterly cold

Snow is expected to fall in some parts of Northern Ireland over the weekend, according to Met Office meteorologists.

The Met Office included information on snowfall when it updated its Northern Ireland weekend weather forecast in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In reference to the weather outlook from Saturday through to Monday the Met Office said some places might see snow on Sunday.

"Mainly dry and bright on Saturday then cloudy with patchy rain and hill snow on Sunday," said the Met Office.

"Drier, brighter conditions returning on Monday.

"Staying cold throughout with light winds."

The update comes hot on the heels of news that temperatures in some places in Northern Ireland are expected to drop as low as -4°C on Friday.

On Tuesday, weather experts predicted temperatures of -3°C for some parts of Northern Ireland however the forecast was revised on Wednesday to reflect the change in temperature.

Sunday will still be bitterly cold but temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing.

The respite is short lived however as some places will see a return of -4°C on Monday.

Some parts of Northern Ireland are likely to see snow on Sunday.

Temperatures are due to dip below zero from Wednesday through to Monday with places like Castlederg (Co. Tyrone) and Katesbridge (Co. Down) set to feel an especially cold -4°C.

Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution over the next few days as frosts are expected to form in the early hours of the evening, throughout the night and morning too.

The beginning of next week looks set to remain cold with subzero temperatures predicted for many densely populated areas.

Motorists are advised to exercise extra caution when driving in cold and wintry conditions. (Library Image)

The subzero temperatures are expected to last well into the weekend.