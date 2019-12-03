NI snow alert - up to two inches expected to fall across Northern Ireland next week

Northern Ireland could be under a blanket of snow next week, according to weather experts at WXCharts.

Up to two inches of snow is expected to fall in various parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday December 12.

The purple section over Northern Ireland in this image denotes snowfall.

It was in an weather forecast overview that WXCharts predicted snowfall across the Province next week.

A blast of Arctic air and areas of low pressure across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland means an increase in wintry showers is much more likely.

Experts say they will be able to offer a more accurate weather forecast towards the end of this week.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Northern Ireland over the coming days is for winter sunshine and some showers.

"Cloudy with rain for a time in the morning before it becomes brighter in the afternoon with sunshine and a few showers," said the Met Office.

"Winds easing. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

The Met Office went on to say showers would remain from Thursday into the weekend.

"Cloudy and windy on Thursday with occasional rain, turning persistent by evening.

"Brighter on Friday with occasional showers.

"Cloudy with patchy rain on Saturday."

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by visiting www.metoffice.gov.uk

