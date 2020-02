A number of schools across Northern Ireland have been closed due to the adverse weather conditions.

In Lurgan, Ceara School in Sloan Street has been closed.

Also in Dromore, Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen 4 Tullynisky Road has been closed.

In Banbridge, Milltown Primary School 167 Lurgan Road has also been closed.

In Castlewellan, St Francis' Primary School 18 Chapel Lane is shut.

In Downpatrick St Joseph's Primary School Ardglass 45 Ballycruttle Road is closed.