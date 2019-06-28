NI temperature hits 25C for second day

Northern Ireland sizzled for a second sunny day on Friday as a heatwave brought scorching temperatures across western Europe.

The mercury reached a Northern Ireland-high of 25.3 degrees in Castlederg, Co Tyrone yesterday — just shy of the 25.5 degrees recorded on Thursday.

And the sunny spell is expected to continue for another day tomorrow, although it is unlikely to be quite as hot.

Met Office meterologist Martin Bowls said: “We’re looking at temperatures up to about 22 degrees inland — so a little bit cooler but still very pleasant.

“There is a chance of some showers in the early afternoon.”

Elsewhere, the maximum temperature recorded in the UK was in Scotland, with 29.6 degrees in Achnagart.

And the hottest ever temperature was recorded in mainland France today, when it reached astounding 45.1 degrees in the southeastern town of Carpentras.