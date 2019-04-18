NI to be hotter than Ibiza over Easter

Temperatures in NI set to be hotter than Ibiza in coming days, according to the Met Office.

The amazing news comes as many of us are off to celebrate Easter holidays with our families.

Forecaster Richard Miles said: "It looks fine for the Easter weekend and into next week.

"The best day at the moment is Monday. Saturday is now looking nice but with more information, the sunniest day is looking as being Easter Monday."

He added that temperatures around NI will be "around 20 degrees celsius".

"Temperature-wise you are looking at around 20 degreess for Saturday/ Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

"But if you are in the sun you could see temperatures hit the low 20s.

"From now on the weather will constantly get better.

"Western parts of Northern Ireland could hang on to cloud for first half of weekend. But by Sunday you will see it clearing away from everywhere."