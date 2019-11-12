NI Weather - Big freeze coming this week - NI braces itself for subzero temperatures and icy conditions in next 72 hours

Temperatures throughout Northern Ireland are set to plummet below zero this week with rain, winds and ice all forecast.

Met Office experts predict some places in Northern Ireland could see temperatures dip as low -3°C within the next 72 hours.

Dry conditions and patchy fog on Tuesday evening could also see temperatures dip below zero.

Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution over the next few days as frosts are expected to form in the early hours of the evening, throughout the night and morning too.

A band of rain in the west will make its way east on Wednesday with counties Armagh, Down and Fermanagh all predicted see the worst of the weather.

Temperatures are due to dip below zero from Wednesday through to Sunday with places like Castlederg (Co. Tyrone) and Katesbridge (Co. Down) set to feel an especially cold -3°C.

The forthcoming weekend should be clear and dry for most of Northern Ireland but temperatures will remain low.

The beginning of next week looks set to remain cold with subzero temperatures predicted for many densely populated areas.

