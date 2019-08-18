NI weather: summer sun makes return

Whilst summer weather has been changeable for NI folk, we have been assured by the Met Office that the start to this week will tick all the boxes.

According to the forecaster, this incoming week will see "mainly bright and dry" days.

"Mainly dry, bright morning with sunny spells," forecast the Met Office for Monday.

"Showers breaking out in the afternoon but generally fewer and lighter than over the weekend. Lighter westerly winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C."

They add that the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday remains fairly positive - "mainly dry and bright on Tuesday with light winds" but "rather cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday with rain at times and freshening southwesterly winds".

Meanwhile this evening, "showers will become mostly confined to western counties and the North Coast".

"Most other parts will become dry overnight with clear periods," add the Met Office.

"Brisk westerly winds. Minimum temperature 10 °C."