The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of a thunderstorm for all of Northern Ireland.
The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and will be valid between 10:00am and 11:59pm on Friday.
"Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.
"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.
"However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up."