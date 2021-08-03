The warning was issued on Tuesday morning and will be valid between 10:00am and 11:59pm on Friday.

"Within the warning area these showers and thunderstorms will be slow moving and may cause localised surface water impacts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of last week's flooding,

"Rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.