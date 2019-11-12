NI yellow status severe weather warning issued by Met Office - flooding and strong winds

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning, which was issued shortly after 3:00am on Tuesday, is valid until 11:00am.

“Following a wet night an area of showers will bring further heavy rain to parts of the east of Northern Ireland through this morning,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

“Fifteen to 20 mm is likely to fall in around six hours with some spots seeing 40 mm or so in this time.

”Strong winds may also be an additional hazard.”

The warning applies to counties Antrim and Down.