​According to the Met Office, tropical air could make parts of the UK hotter than California by the middle of this week after heavy rain initially falls.

High pressure which is set to build from the middle of the week means south-east England could reach 32C on Friday – higher than the 26C predicted for Los Angeles.

However, it will come after most of the country sees heavy and persistent rain from Sunday evening and into Monday.

A paddle boarder enjoying the warm weather at Helen's Bay in Bangor, Northern Ireland back in June this year as the Province is set for a rise in temperatures this week

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud told the PA news agency: “We are looking at the possibility of reaching the low 30s later in the week, most likely on Friday, probably in and around London, running into East Anglia and other parts of the South and East.

“We’ve got high pressure building from the middle of the week and that will tap into some tropical continental air, which will draw up some very warm, locally hot air that will allow temperatures to climb steadily.

“By the time we get into Friday and maybe into Saturday we stand a chance of breaking into the 30s.”

Temperatures may also climb in other parts of the country on Friday, with much of England and Wales to surpass 25C, while Scotland and Northern Ireland could reach the low-to-mid 20s.

Many areas will be dry with sunny spells during the warm period, according to the Met Office, but there may be outbreaks of thundery showers.