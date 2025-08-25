Northern Ireland breaks record for hottest late August Bank Holiday - here are the weekend's warmest spots

Northern Ireland has just had its hottest ever late August Bank Holiday Monday.

The Met Office told the News Letter that a temperature of 24.5C was recorded at 1.10pm at Magilligan, Co Londonderry, followed by a temperature of 24.4C at Armagh at 3.45pm.

The previous record for Northern Ireland had been 23.8C at Banagher in Co Londonderry, on August 29, 1983.

The last Monday of August has been a bank holiday in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland since 1965 (though there used to be a bank holiday earlier in the month, established in 1871).

People enjoying the bank holiday weather in Newcastle, Co Down (picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Across the UK, the highest temperature recorded on Monday was 29.6C in Hawarden, North Wales, followed by 29.3C at Ross-on-Wye in south-west England.

This does not come close to the UK-wide record for a Bank Holiday Monday, which stands at 33.2C, recorded at both Heathrow and Cambridge Botanic on August 26, 2019.

If you look at the whole August Bank Holiday weekend, not just the Monday, the record reading for for Northern Ireland stands at 27C exactly at Knockarevan on August 24, 2003 (which was a Sunday).

The highest temperature in Northern Ireland on the Saturday just gone was 23.4C at the Giant’s Causeway, and on the Sunday it was 23.2C, also at the Giant’s Causeway.

The bad news, according to forecaster Marco Petagna of the Met Office, is that Northern Ireland has probably now had “the last bit” of sustained sunshine of the summer.

He said that rain was moving across the Province from the west on Monday / Tuesday night, and that this is “the shape of things to come” for the days ahead.

Tuesday is expected to see “sunshine and scattered showers” with temperatures dipping to around 19C, followed by “longer spells of rain, and often breezy” conditions thereafter.