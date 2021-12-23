Christmas is only a few days away and many of us are looking forward to spending a day with family and friends.

There's nothing more magical than waking up to a white Christmas, but will we have one in Northern Ireland this year?

What is the Met Office forecast for Christmas in Northern Ireland?

The Met Office weather forecast outlook for Christmas Eve in Northern Ireland is a dry morning, with overnight fog slowly lifting, rain will spread into the south in the afternoon and across the north in the evening, the daily maximum temperature is 10 °C.

The outlook for Christmas Day and Boxing Day forecasts cloudy and rainy weather.

However, the outlook does remain unsettled, with the possibility of snow in Northern Ireland over higher ground.

Will there be a white Christmas in Northern Ireland this year?

When is the best time for a Christmas Day walk in Northern Ireland?

Many of us go on a Christmas Day walk after finishing our Christmas dinner.

The Met Office forecast indicates there will be cloud and rain throughout Christmas Day, so it's hard to pinpoint the best time to schedule in your walk.

With the outlook being so unsettled, when you do venture out, make sure to bring an umbrella just in case!

Is there any chance of a white Christmas?

There is the possibility of a white Christmas in Northern Ireland, with the chance of snowfall over higher ground.

The Met Office have not confirmed what areas of Northern Ireland could expect this to occur.

How is classed as a white Christmas?

The Met Office defines a white Christmas as one snowflake to be seen falling in the 24 hours of Christmas Day in set locations in the UK.

There are a number of places where snowfall must be observed such as Buckingham Palace, Belfast (Aldergrove Airport), Aberdeen (Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen FC), Edinburgh (Castle), Coronation Street in Manchester and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

When was the last white Christmas in Northern Ireland?

The last White Christmas in Northern Ireland was 2015.

The last widespread White Christmas in Northern Ireland was the big freeze of 2010.

That year was the coldest winter in a century, with much of Northern Ireland being plunged below zero and being blanketed with snow and ice for most of December.