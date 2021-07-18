Northern Ireland has its hottest ever day

Helen's Bay Beach on Saturday with temperatures over 25 degrees. Celsius Elsewhere in Co Down the temperature passed 30C. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Saturday saw temperatures soar across the region, with the mercury hitting 31.2 degrees (88F) in Ballywatticock close to Newtownards in Co Down at 3.40pm.

Previously, the highest temperature of 30.8 °C was recorded on July 12, 1983 and June 30, 1976.

The heat saw hordes of day trippers head to the beach to cool off, with police reporting heavy traffic congestion in Helen’s Bay, meanwhile train ticket sales to the popular coastal town in the afternoon were suspended due to high passenger numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heatwave also affected the rest of the UK.

A temperature of 30.7 degrees was recorded at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, England, 29 degrees was recorded in Usk, in Monmouthshire, Wales and 28.2 degrees was recorded in Threave, in the Dumfries and Galloway region of Scotland.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe