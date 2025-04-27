Northern Ireland set for more sunshine and perhaps its hottest day of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​More glorious weather is coming to Northern Ireland, including perhaps the hottest temperature of the year.

After a March that was sunnier, drier and warmer than average, and then a stunning first 11 days of this month in which there was almost wall-to-wall sunshine, the hottest day of the year is expected this week.

While the province will not get the sweltering heatwave temperatures of parts of Great Britain, where it is set to reach 28 Celsius in the south of England, there is a good chance that we will break the year’s current warmest temp of 22C in Castlederg. That same location is likely to be among the hottest places in NI this week, from Wednesday to Friday.

The forecast is also for much sunshine, albeit patchy in places and some grey skies and rain too.

There have been numerous spells of fine weather, such as this scene in Belfast city centre on Maundy Thursday morning, April 17 2025, but there has been bad weather too. Easter itself was mostly dull. Picture by Ben Lowry

It comes after a remarkable year for weather here. There was a very unusual 11-day spell in February in which Armagh saw only half an hour of sun – one of the greyest patches ever there, dating back to the beginning of records in the 1800s. But there have also been stunning sunny spells.

Good Friday, for example, was fine, as was last Wednesday (April 23), but then most of Easter was more miserable, as was Friday past, when the sunniest place in the entirety of Northern Ireland, Thomastown in Fermanagh, mustered a feeble 0.2 hours of sun. Most of the province was entirely grey that day, and for periods also wet.

The UK as a whole could see temperatures of 24C or 25C on Monday, which will rise each day until a peak on Wednesday or Thursday of 28C, with a small chance of seeing 29C, the Met Office said. There will also be widespread sunshine in Great Britain, with only the northern parts of Scotland expected to see some rain.

During the nights temperatures will drop down to at least low teens, so "we shouldn't suffer too much with warm nights", Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said. He added: "We're certainly on track to see the warmest spell of the year so far.”

Among the many people enjoying the glorious weather in the first fortnight of Easter were Sophie Alexander (with Rosie) and Megan Reid (with Marley) at Clotworthy House in Antrim Castle Gardens on April 2. Pic Pacemaker