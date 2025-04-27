Northern Ireland set for more sunshine and perhaps its hottest day of the year
After a March that was sunnier, drier and warmer than average, and then a stunning first 11 days of this month in which there was almost wall-to-wall sunshine, the hottest day of the year is expected this week.
While the province will not get the sweltering heatwave temperatures of parts of Great Britain, where it is set to reach 28 Celsius in the south of England, there is a good chance that we will break the year’s current warmest temp of 22C in Castlederg. That same location is likely to be among the hottest places in NI this week, from Wednesday to Friday.
The forecast is also for much sunshine, albeit patchy in places and some grey skies and rain too.
It comes after a remarkable year for weather here. There was a very unusual 11-day spell in February in which Armagh saw only half an hour of sun – one of the greyest patches ever there, dating back to the beginning of records in the 1800s. But there have also been stunning sunny spells.
Good Friday, for example, was fine, as was last Wednesday (April 23), but then most of Easter was more miserable, as was Friday past, when the sunniest place in the entirety of Northern Ireland, Thomastown in Fermanagh, mustered a feeble 0.2 hours of sun. Most of the province was entirely grey that day, and for periods also wet.
The UK as a whole could see temperatures of 24C or 25C on Monday, which will rise each day until a peak on Wednesday or Thursday of 28C, with a small chance of seeing 29C, the Met Office said. There will also be widespread sunshine in Great Britain, with only the northern parts of Scotland expected to see some rain.
During the nights temperatures will drop down to at least low teens, so "we shouldn't suffer too much with warm nights", Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said. He added: "We're certainly on track to see the warmest spell of the year so far.”
However, Northern Ireland will fall behind England considerably in temperature, even though it will be much warmer than the local average. We are heading towards the summer when NI typically has daily maximums of 18C, 5C behind southern England.