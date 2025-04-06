Northern Ireland set to get hotter still this week as News Letter breaks down weekend's top temperatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Temperatures in Northern Ireland look set to reach close to 20C later this week as the prolonged period of summery weather continues.

However, whilst the warm spell of the last few days has been enjoyable, it has does not account for the hottest reading of the year so far; that high point remains March 21, when a temperature of 18.2C was recorded in Castlederg.

Here the News Letter gives a breakdown of the top temperatures of the weekend just gone, starting with Sunday:

Castlederg, 16C, recorded at 2.07pm;

A sunny Sunday (06/04/25) at Belfast Waterworks Park. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Derrylin in Fermanagh, 15.5C, recorded at 1.40pm;

Thomastown in Fermanagh, 15.5C, recorded at 1.15pm;

Magilligan in Londonderry, 15.1C, recorded at 1.23pm;

And the Giant’s Causeway, 14.1C, recorded at 1.38pm.

A pretty, almost summery scene in east Belfast on the morning of 06/04/25, between Knock and Belmont, which was typical of the stunning weather across Northern Ireland all weekend

Meanwhile on Saturday the top temperatures were:

Derrylin, 15.7C;

Thomastown, 15.4C;

Castlederg, 15C;

Magilligan, 15C;

And Armagh, 14.7C.

(It did not give the times for Saturday’s temperatures.)

The average daily maximum temperature for Northern Ireland in April is 12C.

As for what the week ahead holds, Greg Dewhurst of the Met Office told the News Letter: “High pressure will keep it dry and settled this week across Northern Ireland.

"Much of this week maximum temperatures will be around 17C or 18C each day, but they may rise close to 20C on Thursday and Friday.”

He also added that, with the absence of clouds to act as an insulator, “nighttime temperatures in the countryside may drop to freezing most nights, leading to a patchy frost for some”.

The Met Office said that rain is likely to arrive from the weekend, bringing to an end this summery warm spell (which is technically not a heatwave – ‘heatwave' being defined as three consecutive days above 25C).

The Met Office added: “A gradual change to a more unsettled weather regime is likely thereafter, with Atlantic frontal systems from the west or showers from the south making inroads across the UK.

"This is expected to herald a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.

"Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west. Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal.”

Met Office meterologist Craig Snell said having a prolonged spell of dry weather at this time of year was “not uncommon”.

He said: “During the first lockdown of 2020, we entered quite a dry, sunny spell through most of late March, early April, and I think that continued into May as well.

“So it doesn’t happen every year, but it’s certainly something we’ve we’ve had not in the far past.”