Northern Ireland set to sizzle in heatwave just in time for July 12th celebrations - hottest temperature on Saturday

Conditions are warming up, with heatwave criteria expected to be reached in parts of the UK by the end of the week, according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Meteorologists add that it is ‘going to be widely dry with sunny spells over the coming days, although Northern Ireland and Scotland are likely to be cloudier at first and it will be breezy near some North Sea coasts’.

And ‘temperatures will climb into the low 30s, although they are not expected to be quite as high as experienced at the end of June/early July’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.

"Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month.

"This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer."

The Met Office in Northern Ireland says that today will be have a ‘bright afternoon with sunny spells’ which becomes ‘very warm’ with a maximum temperature of 25 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight we will see ‘the odd fog patch forming in the early hours and perhaps some coastal; fog or low cloud in Down’ and a minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow will be ‘mainly dry before becoming very warm or hot with plenty of sunshine’.

There will be ‘some light sea breezes keeping it a little cooler and the chance of coastal fog patches in Down.’ with a maximum temperature 27 °C.

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday is that it will stay ‘dry with long sunny periods, and it will be hot’ however there is a ‘chance of thundery rain on Monday’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for Monday 14 Jul - Wednesday 23 Jul is: ‘The heatwave from the weekend will be gradually eroded from the west early next week as a cold front arrives from the Atlantic.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 18th May 2025 Helens Bay - Weather Pictures Zoe Hagan and Conor McCloskey with Bailey Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

‘This will bring the chance of some heavy rain or showers, perhaps thundery, especially in northern and western areas.

‘Towards and beyond midweek, a rather changeable pattern is anticipated with some rain or showers possible at times, which could be heavy and thundery, and particularly focussed in western and northwestern areas.

‘Longer drier spells are most likely towards the south and east, although even here some showers may be possible at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Temperatures are likely to remain above average, especially in the south and east where further spells of very warm or hot weather remain possible’.

(L-R) Isla Bellamy from Cheshire and Megan McGivney from Cavan - Botanic Gardens Belfast. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

And the forecast for Thursday 24 Jul - Thursday 7 Aug is: ‘A continuation of the broad themes from earlier in the month at first, with high pressure probably dominating the south and lower pressure more favoured to affect the north and northwest.

‘Temperatures are likely to end up above average overall with a continued, and perhaps higher than normal, chance of occasional hot spells or heatwaves, especially further to the southeast.