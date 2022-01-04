The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Snow and Ice across the province for Friday, December 7.

This comes as flurries of snow have been reported across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office have predicted, 'Frequent sleet and snow showers may lead to some difficult driving conditions and disruption to travel on Friday morning.'

The warning which is in place from midnight on Friday to 10am, also predicts, 'some snow settling on the hills.'

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

A yellow weather warning is the least severe warning, being one down from amber.

It means the weather is likely to have some impact on people's daily life, for example causing travel disruption.

Snowy scenes on top of the Cavehill in 2020.

What to expect from a yellow weather warning?

The Met Office have predicted that:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes.

How can I stay safe when driving in snow?

When snow or ice are forecast you need to take extra care when driving on the road and adjust your driving or route accordingly.

Before snow or ice

If you have to make a journey when snow is forecast, make sure you have warm clothes, food, water, boots, a torch and spade, and let someone know when you expect to arrive and your route. Try to wait until the roads have been gritted before travelling

Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow

Check on vulnerable neighbours

During snow or ice

Avoid travel if possible

If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather. A summary of the advice is: Take care around gritters. Don't be tempted to overtake. Slow down - it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking and acceleration. If you start to skid, gently ease off the accelerator and avoid braking. If braking is necessary, pump the brakes don't slam them on. If you get stuck, stay with your car and tie something brightly coloured to your aerial

If you go outside wear several layers of clothing and keep dry to prevent loss of body heat. Watch out for signs of hypothermia - uncontrollable shivering, slow/slurred speech, memory lapse and drowsiness and frostbite - loss of feeling in and pale appearance of fingers, toes, nose and ear lobes. Keep moving your arms and legs to help the blood circulate

Be aware of black ice. It isn't always visible and so can be an even greater hazard for both motorists and pedestrians. Black ice may be formed when rain or drizzle fall on a road surface which is at a temperature below zero

After snow or ice

Be careful when walking or driving on compacted snow - it may have turned to ice

Take care when shovelling snow. Cold air makes it harder to work and breathe, which adds some extra strain on the body and can be the cause of heart attacks in the vulnerable

You can find out more at the Met Office here.