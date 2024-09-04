Northern Ireland Weather - Don't pack away your summer shorts just yet as 'good spells of warm sunshine' more 20 °C forecast for weekend
According to the Met Office today (Thursday 4 September) started with ‘a bright morning’ and will offer ‘a mix of sunny spells and occasionally heavy showers’.
The forecasters say that ‘showers are expected to become increasingly confined to southern counties during the afternoon’ with ‘occasionally fresh northerly winds easing’.
Today the maximum temperature will be 17 °C.
And tonight ‘any remaining showers in the south soon die out to leave a dry night with long clear spells developing’. It will be ‘chilly in rural parts, especially in west’ and the minimum temperature is 5 °C.
Meanwhile tomorrow (Thursday) will be ‘a bright day with some good spells of sunshine, although eastern counties will see rather more in the way of cloud through the afternoon’.
The maximum temperature will be 19 °C, according to the Met Office.
Meanwhile the outlook for Friday to Sunday looks very positive – ‘dry and fine through Friday’ with forecasters saying the weekend will have ‘good spells of warm sunshine’ and ‘any overnight low cloud and mist will soon clear’.
On Saturday forecasters say the maximum temperature will be 20 °C.
And the Met Office suggest the maximum temperature on Sunday will be 19 °C.
