Northern Ireland weather: Fallen trees, flooding and landslip after Met Office Yellow Warnings for heavy wind and rain
and live on Freeview channel 276
The forecaster issued a Yellow Warning for rain from 6am to 7pm on Saturday across counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.
It also gave a Yellow Warning for strong winds ranging from 55-70mph from 9am to 11:45pm, affecting all counties except Londonderry.
It warned that flooding of a few homes and businesses was possible and that bus and train services would probably be affected.
The highest gust yesterday across Northern Ireland was provisionally 75 mph at Orlock Head, just north of Donaghadee with gusts elsewhere gusts exceeded 50 mph. At Thomastown in Co Fermanagh winds were recorded as gusting up to 56mph while the highest gust across the UK was 81 mph at Capel Curig in Wales.
The highest rainfall in Northern Ireland was recorded as 24.8mm at Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim with 20.8mm at the Giants Causeway.
Trafficwatch NI reported fallen trees blocking three roads and flooding a fourth.
The Donaghendry Road was closed due to a fallen tree between Stewartstown and Cookstown and the A2 Belfast to Bangor Road was closed for a time by a fallen tree near the Culloden Hotel.
In Co Antrim the Shore Road close to the Newpark Estate before Glynn Village was also closed due to trees which had fallen onto overhead power lines.
Also in Co Antrim, the Coast Road was closed in Glenarm due to flooding and land slip, with local diversions put into place.