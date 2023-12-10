Fallen trees and flooding blocked a number of roads across Northern Ireland yesterday after Met Office Yellow Weather warnings for heavy winds and rain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The forecaster issued a Yellow Warning for rain from 6am to 7pm on Saturday across counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

It also gave a Yellow Warning for strong winds ranging from 55-70mph from 9am to 11:45pm, affecting all counties except Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It warned that flooding of a few homes and businesses was possible and that bus and train services would probably be affected.

NI Traffic Watch listed a number of roads across Northern Ireland that were closed after heavy winds and rain brought down trees and caused some flooding/landslip. (Generic file photo from Pacemaker Press).

The highest gust yesterday across Northern Ireland was provisionally 75 mph at Orlock Head, just north of Donaghadee with gusts elsewhere gusts exceeded 50 mph. At Thomastown in Co Fermanagh winds were recorded as gusting up to 56mph while the highest gust across the UK was 81 mph at Capel Curig in Wales.

The highest rainfall in Northern Ireland was recorded as 24.8mm at Ballypatrick Forest in Co Antrim with 20.8mm at the Giants Causeway.

Trafficwatch NI reported fallen trees blocking three roads and flooding a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Donaghendry Road was closed due to a fallen tree between Stewartstown and Cookstown and the A2 Belfast to Bangor Road was closed for a time by a fallen tree near the Culloden Hotel.

In Co Antrim the Shore Road close to the Newpark Estate before Glynn Village was also closed due to trees which had fallen onto overhead power lines.