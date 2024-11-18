Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather Warning for snow and ice from 3pm today to 10am tomorrow as the Met Office warns of -6 ° C temperatures overnight.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said: “It is going to be a cold week both day and night with temperatures of -5° C or -6° C overnight in the countryside but more exposed areas to see -2° C or -3° C in the city as we go through week.

She said during the day temperatures should remain 5° C or 6° C but “there is a wind chill factor through the week which means the temperatures feel even colder”.

"We have just issued a Weather warning from 3pm today in Northern Ireland with the expectation of snow on higher ground.

"Temperatures will fall below freezing and there will be frost and ice tomorrow morning.”

The Met Office spokeswoman added that “temperatures are a few degrees lower than average for this time of year.

"These freezing temperatures are forecast for weekdays but the weekend is expected to be “a little unsettled”.

She said: “There is low pressure coming in over the weekend and a low pressure system coming to the UK from the west, but it is uncertain as to whether it will bring warmer air and some rain.

"So the main reason (for the uncertainty) is a disagreement between weather systems so keep an eye on the forecast for the week because we will issue warnings as they become more clear.”

She added: "We are entering an arctic maritime air mass with cold air pushing into the UK.

"Snow is brought in with a low pressure system and cold air is coming down from the north so what would have been rain on those systems is falling as snow.

“So this is a time for preparation – be aware and check your driving route before you travel to make sure the roads are not impacted and you have equipment in your car to keep you safe and plan for the cold weather in case you are stuck in your car for a while.”

Driving in snowy weather

Today in their Weather warning the Met Office said today should have some early brighter spells, then cloud thickening from the west through the morning, bringing some rain and hill snow for the afternoon and persistent at times in the west.

This is accompanied by strong northwesterly winds and a maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight, the Met Office says rain is turning increasingly wintry later in the day and clearing away later in the evening. There is a risk of icy patches forming later in the night as clear spells develop by dawn.

