Northern Ireland weather: Highest temperature of the year possible later this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the meteorologists, temperatures today (on Tuesday) ‘will be below average, reaching 13 Celsius’.

Meanwhile, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ‘look set to remain mostly dry with some sunshine’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And whilst ‘a few showers are possible, most places will avoid these’, add the forecasters.

They also say that ‘temperatures will begin to rise too, with 15C possible on Wednesday, then around 18 to 20C on Thursday and Friday’.

The highest temperature so far this year is Castlederg 19.3C on the 21st April.