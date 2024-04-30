Northern Ireland weather: Highest temperature of the year possible later this week
Further showers and longer spells of rain are expected over the next 24 hours across Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.
According to the meteorologists, temperatures today (on Tuesday) ‘will be below average, reaching 13 Celsius’.
Meanwhile, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday ‘look set to remain mostly dry with some sunshine’.
And whilst ‘a few showers are possible, most places will avoid these’, add the forecasters.
They also say that ‘temperatures will begin to rise too, with 15C possible on Wednesday, then around 18 to 20C on Thursday and Friday’.
The highest temperature so far this year is Castlederg 19.3C on the 21st April.
Also see the Met Office Northern Ireland here
