The meteorologists say that, today (Thursday 2 May) ‘will be a dry day with any low cloud and mist clearing during the morning leaving long spells of warm sunshine’.

However, they say it may be ‘breezy at times around the coast’.

And the maximum temperature will be 20 °C,’ they add.

Tonight will be ‘a fine end to the day with some sunshine, then clear spells overnight’

They add that ‘low cloud could form around some Irish Sea coasts later in the night’ and there will be a ‘minimum temperature 8 °C[‘.

Tomorrow(Friday) will start ‘rather cloudy with the best of any brightness in the west’.

Forecasters in the Met Office add that ‘it will be dry for much of the time, but patchy rain or showers possible’.

They add that there will be ‘light winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 16 °C’.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is also good with ‘some warm sunshine around on Sunday and Monday, but rather cloudy at times with showers’.

And the Met Office caution that there will be ‘low cloud and drizzle possible on Saturday.’

Earlier in the week a Met Office spokesman said the highest temperature so far in Northern Ireland this year was recorded in Castlederg at 19.3C on the 21st April.