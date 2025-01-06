Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Officre has issued another weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning is valid from 3pm today (January 6) to 11am tomorrow January 7).

In their warning they advise that ‘snow and icy patches may lead to some disruption to travel’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning covers – County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

The Met Office also advise that ‘some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services’, ‘there will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and the public could get ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

They add that ‘rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday evening and night leading to a risk of icy stretch

“A slight covering of snow is possible in places, and perhaps up to 5 cm on hills in the north and west, especially the Sperrins,” they add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Snow showers are expected to become more frequent across the north and west for a time this afternoon and evening”.

Freezing temperatures have been causing widespread disruption throughout Northern Ireland with snow blanketing higher ground in parts.

According to the Met Office today will be ‘cold and windy with wintry showers’ with ‘scattered sleet and snow showers but mostly rain near the North coast’.

They add that it will be ‘Feeling bitterly cold in fresh or strong northerly wind. Maximum temperature 4 °C’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And tonight, will have ‘clear intervals and wintry showers, most frequent in the north but mostly of rain along the North Coast’.

Snow and Ice warning for Northern Ireland

The warning is valid from 3pm today (January 6) to 11am tomorrow January 7).

In their warning they advise that ‘snow and icy patches may lead to some disruption to travel’.

The Met Office also advise that ‘some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services’, ‘there will probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths’ and the public could get ‘some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add that ‘rain, sleet and snow showers will continue during Monday evening and night leading to a risk of icy stretch

Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy road

“A slight covering of snow is possible in places, and perhaps up to 5 cm on hills in the north and west, especially the Sperrins,” they add.

"Snow showers are expected to become more frequent across the north and west for a time this afternoon and evening”.

It will be ‘a cold night with risk of icy stretches’ and a minimum temperature -1 °C’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile tomorrow will see ‘sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, snow mostly over high ground’.

The Met Office add that it will be ‘feeling bitterly cold in the fresh or strong northwesterly wind’ with a ‘maximum temperature 4 °C’.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday, according to the Met Office is that, ‘cold weather will continue’ and will remain ‘mainly dry with sunny spells and sharp frosts at nights’.

People out enjoying the snow on Black Mountain.

They add that ‘winds becoming light’ and ‘cloudy on Friday with rain preceded by high ground snow later’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the long range forecast – from Friday 10 Jan - Sunday 19 Jan – says it will be: “A cold, frosty and mostly fine start to Friday, perhaps with a few freezing fog patches.

"However, a band of cloud and rain will edge into the west later, this possibly preceded by some sleet or snow, and likely accompanied by some strong winds.

"This will tend to decay in situ though.

"Through the weekend and beyond, high pressure is likely to develop close to the UK, with generally settled conditions prevailing through mid-month.

"That said, there are likely to be some incursions of milder, windier, more unsettled conditions from the Atlantic at times, especially towards the north and west of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These may be preceded by a spell of snow over higher ground and followed by some wintry showers.”

And further information on January 20 to February 3 adds: “Slowly-evolving weather patterns are most likely at first, with high pressure often in the vicinity of the UK, although the nature of the weather we experience depends on where the high and low pressure centres are relative to the UK.

"Overall, it is likely to be drier than average though.

"Temperatures will generally be close to average, perhaps a little above towards the northwest of the UK, but with an ongoing risk of frost and perhaps fog where clear skies prevail.