Northern Ireland weather: Met Office Yellow warning for freezing fog remains in place this morning with visibility less than 100m in places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow warning for freezing fog remains in place this morning until 9am with visibility expected to fall to less than 100m in places.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI are advising motorists to reduce their speed due to freezing conditions and heavy fog in places this morning.

They ask motorists to ‘please reduce your speed, keep a safe distance from the car in front and drive to suit the conditions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Met Office warning runs alongside a yellow warning for snow and ice which is forecast to remain in place until Thursday afternoon, for parts of Northern Ireland.

Some schools have been closed and police have advised drivers to reduce speed as the cold snap continues to make roads hazardous.

Meanwhile the Met Office today forecast Northern Ireland to have a ‘mainly dry, bright and cold today’ with ‘wintry showers in the north’.

Forecasters say there will be ‘a few lingering freezing fog patches’ and icy patches with a maximum temperature 2 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And tonight will be a ‘mainly dry, clear and very cold night with a widespread sharp frost’, ‘freezing fog patches’ and a ‘chance of light wintry showers along the north coast this evening’.

The minimum temperature forecast is -5 °C.

And Friday, according to the Met Office will be ‘a dry and cold day with some bright or sunny spells’ with ‘frost soon returning after dark’.

Forecasters add there will be light winds and a maximum temperature of 4 °C.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is ‘cold and cloudy on Saturday with some early rain possible in the south’.