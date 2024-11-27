Northern Ireland weather: Motorists asked to take care on untreated road as temperatures fell below freezing overnight - Yellow fog warning ongoing
A post on @TrafficwatchNI #WinterService advises motorists that ‘temps fell below freezing overnight’ and that ‘salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken’.
But road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
A yellow weather warning for fog has led to several Belfast flights being cancelled on Thursday.
It has been claimed that seven early-morning flights, which were due to depart from Belfast City Airport between 06:30 GMT and 08:00 GMT on Thursday, remain cancelled.
One flight to Amsterdam, which had been due to leave the airport at 06:30, is now scheduled to take off at 08:00.
Belfast International Airport, appears to be operating as normal.
The yellow fog warning, which came into force on Wednesday afternoon, is due to expire at 08:00.
Drivers have been warned of difficult driving conditions.
Yesterday the Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.
"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.
"Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel, may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company, and follow their advice. “Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.