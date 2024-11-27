Motorists are asked to take care this morning on untreated roads as the Met Office Yellow Weather warning for fog is ongoing – and flights have been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on @TrafficwatchNI #WinterService advises motorists that ‘temps fell below freezing overnight’ and that ‘salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of ice has been undertaken’.

But road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for fog has led to several Belfast flights being cancelled on Thursday.

It has been claimed that seven early-morning flights, which were due to depart from Belfast City Airport between 06:30 GMT and 08:00 GMT on Thursday, remain cancelled.

One flight to Amsterdam, which had been due to leave the airport at 06:30, is now scheduled to take off at 08:00.

Belfast International Airport, appears to be operating as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow fog warning, which came into force on Wednesday afternoon, is due to expire at 08:00.

Foggy start to the morning in Belfast

Drivers have been warned of difficult driving conditions.

Yesterday the Met Office said: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.

"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey.