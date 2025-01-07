Northern Ireland Weather: See scenes from where you live as yet another weather warning bombards us

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:23 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 13:34 GMT
With yet another Weather Warning starting today for Snow and Ice, Northern Ireland families are doing their best to cope with snow today.

The latest weather warning comes after the PSNI advised drivers need to be aware that ‘stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front’.

A car makes its way along the snow covered Carmavy road outside Antrim in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A car makes its way along the snow covered Carmavy road outside Antrim in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A car makes its way along the snow covered Carmavy road outside Antrim in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A post office van struggles to make a delivery on the snow covered Crosskennan road between Antrim and Kells in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A post office van struggles to make a delivery on the snow covered Crosskennan road between Antrim and Kells in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Show falls in Newtownabbey Area

Show falls in Newtownabbey Area

A post office van makes a delivery at a snow covered Ladyhill road between Antrim and Kells in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A post office van makes a delivery at a snow covered Ladyhill road between Antrim and Kells in Co. Antrim today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

