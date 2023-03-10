The PSNI has urged drivers to take extra care on icy roads right across NI today after heavy snowfall layered much of Northern Ireland, especially easter counties.

The Met Offfice gave Down, Antrim and Armagh an Amber warning for “severe” heavy, snow overnight and at some 140 schools are closed this morning as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With bright sunny weather forecast for the rest of the day, many children will be enjoying a snow day away from school work.

Cars abandoned on the Hillsborough Road in Dromara, Co Down. ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd

But the Met Office Yellow Warning for ice applying to all six counties lasts until 10am tomorrow morning, Saturday, so heavy snow and ice will continue to cause disruption for the rest of the day in many places.

With industrial action ongoing in Road Service, road gritting was not as widespread as usual - focused primarily on the Amber snow warning area - and as a result driving conditions last night and today were much worse than usual in some places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A1 dual carriageway in Co Down was treacherously slippy on Thursday night with traffic down to 10mph in single file at times, and cars occasionally spinning out of control.

The Moneydarragh Road in Annalong was closed due to fallen power lines with police warning that roads across the district were "treacherous" and urging drivers not to travel unless essential.

Cars abandoned on the Hillsborough Road in Dromara, Co Down ©Press Eye/Darren Kidd

The Markethill Road, Collone, Armagh was impassable and Strangford Ferry was suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also significant congestion on the A49 Ballycarngannon Road in Lisburn due to vehicles being stuck in snow

A fallen tree partially blocked the northbound lane of the Hillsborough Road, Dromore.

There were power cuts in the Hilltown/Newry area of BT34 and in the BT25 area of Dromore Co Down, where blue flashes lit up the sky repeatedly during Thursday night.

Locals reported this was due to ice causing disruption at a local sub-station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is warning NI that ice is likely to be a hazard where snow has fallen overnight.

It warns the public to expect some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

"Whilst falling snow will clear from the south and east of the warning area in the next few hours, lying snow and ice will likely continue to be a hazard through the rest of this morning," it says. "Icy stretches should become confined to higher ground this afternoon, before temperatures fall below freezing widely this evening. This will lead to untreated surfaces left wet by snow melt becoming icy at all levels, with some disruption to travel likely."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Remember to take extra care on the roads this morning due to ice and snow. Please stick to main routes and only travel if your journey is essential. Remember to clear your windscreen before you set off and take your time when travelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad