Josh and Zoie Dobbins, from Marlborough, sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment.Photo Lorcan Doherty

Northern Ireland weather: Snow today disrupts daily life as Yellow Weather Warning continues - 21 images

These were the scenes around Northern Ireland today as snow shocked locals into changing their daily habits.

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

And a Yellow weather warning for snow and ice is set to continue until tomorrow.

1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th January 2023 Picture by Lorcan Doherty /PressEye Kate Ramsey, Aisling Doherty, Therese Forester and Pablo OÕConnor sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment. Photo Lorcan Doherty

Kate Ramsey, Aisling Doherty, Therese Forester and Pablo O’Connor sleighing down the Brooke Park embankment.Photo Lorcan Doherty

Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty

2.

Church Bastion and St. Columbus Cathedral, Derry.Photo Lorcan Doherty

Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty

3.

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. As sub-zero temperatures swept across Northern Ireland overnight, warnings are in place for drivers to take care on roads. Monday was a bitterly cold evening, with snow and ice taking hold from late afternoon. The north west has been particularly badly hit. Police in Derry said they dealt with 19 crashes in the city as well as city, Strabane, Slaughtmanus and Donemana. "If you are driving, please slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you," police said. A number of schools have also been closed. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Photo: pacemaker

4.

Photo: Pacemaker

