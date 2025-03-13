Northern Ireland weather: Temperatures fell to -5C last night but will reach between 7C and 10 C today as the 'the transition from Winter to Summer' unfolds

Temperatures fell to -5C in Katesbridge, County Down last night but not quite as low elsewhere in Northern Ireland.

Met Office spokesman Nicky Maxey said that temperatures today will reach between 7C and 10 C and tonight between -1C and 5C throughout Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile temperatures tomorrow (Friday) will range from 7C to 11C.

And they will fall to between -2C and 6C overnight throughout Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, temperatures will range from 7C to 10C whilst overnight temperatures range from -2C to 6C.

And Sunday will see temperatures ranging from 8C to 12C.

There will be the same pattern with overnight temperatures ranging from -1C to 6C.

Nicky Maxey added that ‘the current temperatures being experienced across the UK are slightly colder than average for the time of year but not exceptionally so’.

She added that ‘as a season Spring marks the transition from Winter to Summer and it is common for us to see periods of calm sunny weather, unsettled wet and windy weather, as well as colder spells’.

Meanwhile the Met Office’s Clare Nasir advises that it was ‘a cold start to the day for many with frost and icy stretches in areas’ but this made way to a ‘brighter morning in eastern parts of Northern Ireland and western and central Scotland’.

‘Elsewhere, it will remain relatively cloudy with wintry showers expected across eastern parts of the mainland as well across western regions of Northern Ireland,’ she added.

Closeup photo of household alcohol thermometer showing temperature in degrees Celsius

According to the Met Office Northern Ireland forecast for many today started ‘dry with patchy cloud and sunny spells’ and will stay ‘a dry day for all with patchy cloud allowing some long spells of sunshine to break through’.

The Met Office also forecast that ‘with light winds it will feel pleasant in the sunshine’ and there will be a ‘Maximum temperature 8 °C’.

And looking further ahead, from Monday 17 Mar - Wednesday 26 Mar, the Met Office say: ‘The dominant area of high pressure will gradually drift away to the east of the UK through the early part of next week.

‘So initially there should be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells by day, but still some chilly nights with frost in places.

Spring flowers

‘The odd fog patch is possible in the north, and a brisk breeze across the south will make it feel chilly here when out of the sun.

‘Beyond that we will see a gradual transition to less settled conditions.

‘So rain or showers are expected at times, mostly focussed across the south at first, then more widely later.