Northern Ireland Weather - The summer that we did not have could be on way with 23 °C forecast for Friday
Today, according to the Met Office ‘any overnight mist will soon clear this morning’ and ‘all parts will have a dry day with patchy cloud and some lengthy spells of sunshine’.
Forecasters say there will be ‘brisk northeasterly winds along the east coast later’ and there should be a maximum temperature 19 °C.
Tonight, the Met Office add will be ‘dry with some late sunshine’.
‘Then the rest of the night will remain dry although clouding over across eastern counties,’ adds the forecast but it will be ‘breezy along the east coast’.
The minimum temperature will be 13 °C, adds the forecast.
Meanwhile tomorrow (Friday) any overnight low cloud in the east will disperse through the morning, according to the Met Office.
And in some very much needed positive weather news, meteorologists say it will be ‘dry, very warm and sunny’ with ‘brisk winds along the east coast easing later’ and a ‘maximum temperature of 23 °C’.
Meanwhile the outlook for Saturday is ‘early low cloud then dry, very warm and sunny’ with temperatures of more than 20 °C.
It will be ‘cloudier on Sunday, perhaps a few showers’ and ‘mainly dry on Monday’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.