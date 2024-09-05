Northern Ireland Weather - The summer that we did not have could be on way with 23 °C forecast for Friday as parts of UK forecast Yellow Weather Warnings for rain
Today, according to the Met Office ‘any overnight mist will soon clear this morning’ and ‘all parts will have a dry day with patchy cloud and some lengthy spells of sunshine’.
Forecasters say there will be ‘brisk northeasterly winds along the east coast later’ and there should be a maximum temperature 19 °C.
Tonight, the Met Office add will be ‘dry with some late sunshine’.
‘Then the rest of the night will remain dry although clouding over across eastern counties,’ adds the forecast but it will be ‘breezy along the east coast’.
The minimum temperature will be 13 °C, adds the forecast.
Meanwhile tomorrow (Friday) any overnight low cloud in the east will disperse through the morning, according to the Met Office.
And in some very much needed positive weather news, meteorologists say it will be ‘dry, very warm and sunny’ with ‘brisk winds along the east coast easing later’ and a ‘maximum temperature of 23 °C’.
Meanwhile the outlook for Saturday is ‘early low cloud then dry, very warm and sunny’ with temperatures of more than 20 °C.
It will be ‘cloudier on Sunday, perhaps a few showers’ and ‘mainly dry on Monday’.
Meanwhile, across the pond, the south of the UK is expected to experience ‘pulses of heavy rain over the next few days’.
This heavy rainfall is expected to happen whilst, the west and northwest of Scotland could see temperatures of 26°C or maybe even 27°C degrees and the warm weather extends to parts of Northern Ireland, as well as parts of central and western England and Wales on Friday.
A spokesman from the Met Office said ‘there’s very much a north/south divide in the weather, with unsettled conditions in the south but drier, warmer conditions in the north’.
He added that ‘there’s a marked east/west split too, with cool and cloudier conditions to the east of the UK, whilst the west experiences warm and sunny weather’.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “Repeated areas of rain are likely to affect southern Britain over the next few days, generating some localised impacts into the weekend.
"We currently have yellow weather warnings for rain in place, and it’s likely we will be issuing further warnings across the weekend.
“It’s a different story to the north of the UK though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland.
"Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea”
