Northern Ireland weather: Time for your thermals as second Yellow Weather warning for ice and snow issued by Met Office - temperatures to drop to -6 °C in parts of Province
Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said: “There is likely to be more wintry showers for Northern Ireland this evening, overnight and into tomorrow morning and a yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow is being issued.
"Away from the north coast, 1 to 2 cms of snow could settle in places with 5 cms possible over higher ground overnight.
"It will be another cold night with a widespread frost and icy conditions on untreated surfaces tomorrow morning.”
A spokesman added that this is not the first time overnight temperatures in Northern Ireland dropped below freezing – as they did in October as well.
"Tonight, temperatures will fall below freezing again with most places hovering just below freezing however more exposed areas such as Enniskillen could see temperatures down to minus 6C,” they added.
"Wednesday’s, temperatures will widely hover around mid-single figures during the day with overnight temperatures similar to tonight.
"Thursday and Friday both cold days with temperatures expected around 5C and overnight staying below freezing.”
According to the Met Office forecast online today will be cold and bright – wintry showers later”.
It says that ‘a dry and bright start with sunny spells developing, but the risk of ice on untreated surfaces’.
‘A few wintry showers around by the end of the afternoon, these mainly across Lough Foyle and the northwest. Maximum temperature 5 °C’.
Meanwhile tonight will see ‘the wintry showers becoming more widespread with a risk of ice on untreated surfaces’.
The forecast adds there will be ‘a widespread frost developing and some lying snow possible by dawn’.
They forecast a minimum temperature -2 °C.
And the Met Office also reports that tomorrow, (Wednesday) will be ‘bright with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers’.
‘It will feel cold in the brisk northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 4 °C,’ they add.
Meanwhile the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that Northern Ireland will ‘remain cold with wintry showers on Thursday, most the the showers dying out by Friday and windy with rain and hill snow on Saturday’.
Yesterday Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said: “It is going to be a cold week both day and night with temperatures of -5° C or -6° C overnight in the countryside and exposed areas and city dwellers to see -2° C or -3° C as we go through the week.
She said during the day temperatures should remain 5° C or 6° C but “there is a wind chill factor through the week which means the temperatures feel even colder”.
The Met Office spokesperson added: “This is a time for preparation – be aware and check your driving route before you travel to make sure the roads are not impacted and you have equipment in your car to keep you safe and plan for the cold weather in case you are stuck in your car for a while.”
