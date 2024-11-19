Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a second Yellow weather Warning for snow and ice this morning between 6pm today and 10am tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Away from the north coast, 1 to 2 cms of snow could settle in places with 5 cms possible over higher ground overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be another cold night with a widespread frost and icy conditions on untreated surfaces tomorrow morning.”

A spokesman added that this is not the first time overnight temperatures in Northern Ireland dropped below freezing – as they did in October as well.

"Tonight, temperatures will fall below freezing again with most places hovering just below freezing however more exposed areas such as Enniskillen could see temperatures down to minus 6C,” they added.

"Wednesday’s, temperatures will widely hover around mid-single figures during the day with overnight temperatures similar to tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thursday and Friday both cold days with temperatures expected around 5C and overnight staying below freezing.”

According to the Met Office forecast online today will be cold and bright – wintry showers later”.

It says that ‘a dry and bright start with sunny spells developing, but the risk of ice on untreated surfaces’.

‘A few wintry showers around by the end of the afternoon, these mainly across Lough Foyle and the northwest. Maximum temperature 5 °C’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Yellow weather warning for Snow and Ice

Meanwhile tonight will see ‘the wintry showers becoming more widespread with a risk of ice on untreated surfaces’.

The forecast adds there will be ‘a widespread frost developing and some lying snow possible by dawn’.

They forecast a minimum temperature -2 °C.

And the Met Office also reports that tomorrow, (Wednesday) will be ‘bright with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers’.

A young girl smiles warmly while wrapped in a plaid blanket

‘It will feel cold in the brisk northwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 4 °C,’ they add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that Northern Ireland will ‘remain cold with wintry showers on Thursday, most the the showers dying out by Friday and windy with rain and hill snow on Saturday’.

Yesterday Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said: “It is going to be a cold week both day and night with temperatures of -5° C or -6° C overnight in the countryside and exposed areas and city dwellers to see -2° C or -3° C as we go through the week.

She said during the day temperatures should remain 5° C or 6° C but “there is a wind chill factor through the week which means the temperatures feel even colder”.

The Met Office spokesperson added: “This is a time for preparation – be aware and check your driving route before you travel to make sure the roads are not impacted and you have equipment in your car to keep you safe and plan for the cold weather in case you are stuck in your car for a while.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And according to the Long Range Forecast covering Saturday 23 Nov - Monday 2 Dec: “After a cold start with increasingly cloudy skies into the weekend conditions turn more to rain, sometimes heavy, with strong winds.

A person walks their dog during snowfall in Warwick.

"On the leading edge of this some brief snowfall is possible, this more likely across parts of northern Scotland.

"Strong winds and blustery showers, especially in the west close the weekend before a more settled period develops.

"Late in the month there's still potential for more organised bands of rain and stronger winds, with some wintry conditions possible, though most snow limited to northern hills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Conditions remain uncertain at the turn of the month but increased signals for a resumption or continuance of more settled conditions with temperatures mostly just below average for much of the period.”

Meanwhile across the water, snowy conditions described as “the first taste of winter” have caused school closures, train cancellations and road delays in parts of the UK after severe weather warnings were issued.

The Met Office put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – advising vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

The yellow warning for England was in place until 11am and the warning for Scotland will remain in force until 10am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of schools in England and Wales were closed on Tuesday due to the conditions.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.

National Rail warned the cold climate would affect various routes on northern train services until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of train passengers suffered disruption due to the severe weather.

By 11am on Tuesday, some 64 out of a total of 120 services (53%) planned by East Midlands Railway were cancelled or delayed by at least half-an-hour, according to the trains.im punctuality and reliability website.

The Met Office, which described the conditions as “the first taste of winter”, said 5-10cm of snow would prove disruptive in England, with Derbyshire being the area most likely to be affected.

In Scotland, a bus overturned amid icy conditions on the A952 at New Leeds in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating on service X67 has been involved in an incident at New Leeds this morning due to ice on the road.

“One passenger was on board, and there were no injuries. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”

The Alzheimer’s Society warned cold weather can be “particularly challenging” for people with dementia.

“Colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they are cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves,” the charity said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It advised the public to check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours living with the condition.

Charity, Asthma + Lung UK, urged those with lung conditions to be “extra careful”.

The charity warned cold weather can trigger potentially life-threatening asthma attacks or “flare-ups” for people with other lung conditions.

Erika Radford, head of health advice at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “Your risk of ending up in A&E doubles in winter if you have a lung condition.