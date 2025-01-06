Northern Ireland Weather: Watch animals trying to keep warm amidst heavy snowfall in the Kells area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy snowfall started in the Kells are this evening after the Met Office issued a Weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland.

After a bitterly cold day the skies opened and heavy snowfall started.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice in Northern Ireland earlier.

The warning was valid from 3pm today (January 6) to 11am tomorrow January 7).