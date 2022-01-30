Second weather warning issued for parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Corrie arrives

The intense area of low pressure which has been named by the Met Office.

Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north. With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

Counties Antrim, Down, and Londonderry will be worst affected,

The strongest gusts will in coastal and exposed areas with speeds about 96km/h (60mph).