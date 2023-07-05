News you can trust since 1737
Sky could open with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible on July 12 - but Friday will be another scorcher of 20°C and more

The Met Office are not overly hopeful about wall-to-wall sunshine for July 12th in Northern Ireland – in fact they are saying that ‘heavy downpours’ and even ‘thunderstorms’ are a possibility.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:20 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

Meteorologists aren’t very hopeful for July 12.

As Craig Snell from the Met Office said: “It is beyond the week mark and that is where our confidence becomes a little less.

"Next week there is going to be some status quo which is generally dominated by areas of low pressure nearby, changeable weather and some showers and even thunderstorms coming through – and some of them potentially heavy.

"However, this weekend coming up is going to be more humid,” he said.

Mr Snell added that Friday (July 7) and Saturday (July 8) “will be in low 20°C’s” in Northern Ireland.

"We do not have anything majorly hot on the horizon with the exception of Friday," he said.

"This weekend we do see some hot air coming up from the Continent – but you are also very close to an area of low pressure so thunderstorms are also a possibility.

Umbrellas at the ready for Orangemen marching at the Ballymena Mini Twelfth parade.Umbrellas at the ready for Orangemen marching at the Ballymena Mini Twelfth parade.
Umbrellas at the ready for Orangemen marching at the Ballymena Mini Twelfth parade.

"But despite that temperatures will be in the law 20°C”.

Mr Snell added that next week ‘temperatures will be average – which means around 19 °C.

He added that “some areas are sheltered from showers and will feel warmer than what is forecast and so we find the devil is in the detail”.

According to the Met Office online today will remain as ‘sunny spells and a few showers with light winds’.

This Union Jack umbrella came in handy during a heavy shower at the Twelfth Demonstration in Dungannon.This Union Jack umbrella came in handy during a heavy shower at the Twelfth Demonstration in Dungannon.
This Union Jack umbrella came in handy during a heavy shower at the Twelfth Demonstration in Dungannon.

It adds that: ‘Clouds breaking to give some bright or sunny spells. It will be dry for much of the day but there will be a few showers. Feeling warmer with light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C’.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be a cloudy day with rain soon reaching Fermanagh and extending eastwards, reaching Antrim and Down by early afternoon’.

It adds: ‘Rain becoming heavier for a time, clearing later in evening. Strong southerly winds and a maximum temperature of 19 °C’.

Umbrellas where an important part of the day as the crowds shelter from the rain during the Ballymena TwelfthUmbrellas where an important part of the day as the crowds shelter from the rain during the Ballymena Twelfth
Umbrellas where an important part of the day as the crowds shelter from the rain during the Ballymena Twelfth

