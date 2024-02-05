Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cold air is beginning to exert its influence in the far north of Scotland today (Monday) and will gradually sink southwards through the early part of this week.

However, today in Northern Ireland is expected to be ‘Mild, cloudy and mostly dry’ with ‘a lot of cloud’ and ‘some occasional brightness possible along the east coast’.

The Met Office add there will be ‘fresh occasionally strong southwesterly winds’.

Tonight will be ‘mostly dry’ but ‘rain will spread south to all parts overnight, briefly heavy in places’. Perhaps turning drier in the far northwest later. Fresh southwesterly winds easing later. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will see ‘overnight rain soon clearing away to leave a dry and colder day with some hazy sunshine’ with a maximum temperature 7 °C’.

But the outlook for Wednesday to Friday may wipe any smile off your face with a Met Office meteorologist saying it will be ‘mainly dry and cold on Wednesday’ with a ‘chance of a wintry shower’.

It adds it will be ‘unsettled with rain, sleet and snow on extending north on Thursday and Friday’.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “While the early part of this week will see some rain, at times heavy, gradually sinking southwards, there’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge.

"While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.

"1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area.

"This snow will likely gradually transition to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

"With a developing weather situation, it’s likely warnings will be issued and amended through the week, with an ongoing chance of ice warnings for some.