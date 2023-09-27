Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This morning the Met Office issued a Yellow weather warning for rain – to run alongside a Yellow warning for wind.

The warning for rain is valid from 11am to 7pm today.

And the weather warning for wind is valid from 12 noon today to 7am on Thursday.

Forecasters say that ‘heavy rain from Storm Agnes may cause disruption in a few areas’ and the public should expect:

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Rainy weather in Belfast City Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Earlier meteorologists said this morning started with a ‘dry and bright start’, but it ‘will turn wet and very windy during the day, strong to gale force southeasterly winds developing, severe gales around the Irish Sea coast by the end of the afternoon’.

They say the maximum temperature 15 °C.

Tonight is forecast to be ‘wet and very windy this evening, gusts of 50 to 60mph likely, reaching 70mph around the Irish Sea coast’.

‘Winds then turning into the southwest and easing. Minimum temperature 10 °C’.

A storm

And tomorrow (Thursday) starts with ‘fresh to strong southwesterly winds, coastal gales at first’.

Meteorologists add that it will be ‘drier and bright for a time with some sunny spells, but heavy showers pushing in from the west in the afternoon’.

It adds there will be a maximum temperature 16 °C.

AND the outlook for Friday to Sunday is ‘bright and breezy with a scattering of showers on Friday’.

Met Office map of Storm Agnes

‘Dry and bright early Saturday, but rain later. Rain clearing to showers on Sunday,’ they add.

And local people should expect :

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Some power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads

Storm Agnes is the first storm of the storm naming season, which runs from 1 September to 31 August.

Earlier leading rural insurer NFU Mutual issued advice on making homes and businesses storm resilient and says to act now before it’s too late.

The insurer warns that gusts of 75mph could be strong enough to damage roofs or topple weak walls, and loose branches and furniture could be thrown around, causing a danger to people and property.

Jon Bird, Property Claims Manager at NFU Mutual, is urging all home and business owners to act now to try and mitigate damage and disruption:

“With the storm season starting and more storms likely to hit between now and the end of winter, this is the perfect time to fortify your property or business against storms and minimise any disruption in the next few months.

“NFU Mutual has responded to this first storm of the season by placing its network of Agency offices across the UK on alert and preparing call handlers and loss adjusters for an increase in claims.

“While we stand ready to assist customers who suffer damage in Storm Agnes, we also urge home and business owners to check now whether their property is storm resilient.

“As the leading rural insurer, we know that isolated properties, along with those on the coast, are most at risk from windstorms like Storm Agnes. Owners of such properties should pay particular attention to storm resilience measures.”

NFU Mutual has provided a handy guide for property owners on how they can secure their property during a storm, including taking simple measures such as securing or storing garden furniture, moving vehicles away from weak walls or trees where possible, and moving possessions away from ground-level rooms if flood warnings are in place.

They say that high-speed winds and heavy rain can also make driving significantly more difficult.

They also warn that if motorists need to drive during the storm, they should take measures to minimise the risk, including reducing speeds, leaving greater stopping distances and checking routes for obstructions ahead of time – as well as being aware of dangerous crosswinds.