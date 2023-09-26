Storm Agnes: Yellow weather warning for 75mph winds and heavy rain as leading rural insurer issues advice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the Met Office the alert is valid from 12 noon to 7am on Thursday.

The forecaster warns that Storm Agnes will bring a ‘spell of strong and disruptive winds through Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday’.

And local people should expect :

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Some power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges are likely to close

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life that could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads

The Met Office predicts Storm Agnes will bring damaging winds of up to 75mph in many parts of the UK and could cause gales of 80mph in more exposed areas.

This morning the Met Office says Northern Ireland should expect ‘heavy rain this morning, brighter with scattered showers this afternoon’.

It adds that today ‘a band of heavy rain will cross from the west, the odd rumble of thunder possible’.

‘Brighter conditions with a scattering of showers will follow for the afternoon, adds the Met Office.

‘Breezy, strong coastal winds at first. Maximum temperature 16 °C’.

And tonight, the Met Office advises there will be ‘a few showers around this evening, but becoming dry with clearing skies’.

‘Wind will ease leading to a few mist and fog patches by dawn. Minimum temperature 5 °C’.

Meanwhile, tomorrow (Wednesday) will enjoy ‘a dry and bright start’ but ‘it will turn wet and very windy during the day, strong to gale force southeasterly winds developing, severe gales around the Irish Sea coast’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 15 °C.

And, the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is for ‘early gales on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing, then showers later’.

It is also forecast to stay ‘mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells’.

Storm Agnes is the first storm of the storm naming season, which runs from 1 September to 31 August.

The storm is set to bring winds of up to 75mph to the UK and chances of 80mph in some exposed areas.

And leading rural insurer NFU Mutual issues advice on making homes and businesses storm resilient and says to act now before it’s too late.

The insurer warns that gusts of 75mph could be strong enough to damage roofs or topple weak walls, and loose branches and furniture could be thrown around, causing a danger to people and property.

Jon Bird, Property Claims Manager at NFU Mutual, is urging all home and business owners to act now to try and mitigate damage and disruption:

“With the storm season starting and more storms likely to hit between now and the end of winter, this is the perfect time to fortify your property or business against storms and minimise any disruption in the next few months.

“NFU Mutual has responded to this first storm of the season by placing its network of Agency offices across the UK on alert and preparing call handlers and loss adjusters for an increase in claims.

“While we stand ready to assist customers who suffer damage in Storm Agnes, we also urge home and business owners to check now whether their property is storm resilient.

“As the leading rural insurer, we know that isolated properties, along with those on the coast, are most at risk from windstorms like Storm Agnes. Owners of such properties should pay particular attention to storm resilience measures.”

NFU Mutual has provided a handy guide for property owners on how they can secure their property during a storm, including taking simple measures such as securing or storing garden furniture, moving vehicles away from weak walls or trees where possible, and moving possessions away from ground-level rooms if flood warnings are in place.

They say that high-speed winds and heavy rain can also make driving significantly more difficult.

They also warn that if motorists need to drive during the storm, they should take measures to minimise the risk, including reducing speeds, leaving greater stopping distances and checking routes for obstructions ahead of time – as well as being aware of dangerous crosswinds.