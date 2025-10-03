Storm Amy: Electricty cut to 50,000 properties in Northern Ireland - and it is going to get worse - as winds over 90mph wrack Province

​Winds of over 90mph have whipped Northern Ireland as Storm Amy wreaked its havoc upon the Province.

​At time of writing, around 50,000 premises are without electricity, with NI Electricity warning that the storm “has caused a significant level of damage to the electricity networks in Northern Ireland”.

It added that this is a number which is likely to rise further.

As of 6pm, the Met Office told the News Letter that the strongest gust recorded in the Province during the storm had been 92mph, recorded at Magilligan in Co Londonderry sometime between 4pm and 5pm.

That is much higher than the 80mph ceiling which it had been forecasting just before the storm hit.

Even in Belfast, in the relatively-sheltered east, a windspeed of 71mph was recorded in the same time period.

In the event, it appears the storm peaked sooner than expected, with preliminary readings for windspeed declining after that.

NI Electricity put on additional call handlers to deal with the volume of calls about downed power lines.

If customers have a power cut, they can call 03457 643 643.

The high winds were preceded by a massive deluge of rain, causing some roads to shut and delaying some trains.

An amber warning is in force across the north and west of the Province from 3pm to 8pm tonight, with a yellow warning for wind remaining in force everywhere until midnight tomorrow, plus a yellow rain warning in force until noon.

In advance of the storm, some 769 schools in Northern Ireland either did not open or closed early.

The Education Authority said: “All schools located in the areas affected by the amber weather warning in Northern Ireland are required to close at 12 midday…

"This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of children, young people and staff.”

It later added: “We regret the disruption that was caused, but would again emphasise that safety will always be our overriding priority.

"We very much appreciate that today has been a very challenging day for schools, pupils, and families, as well as for Translink and our own staff.

"While we expect the vast majority of all schools to open as normal on Monday, some disruption may potentially be caused due to the impact of the storm on school buildings and grounds.”

By early evening, the M1 motorway west-bound was shut from junction 12 (The Birches) to junction 14 (Tamnamore), “due to multiple fallen trees”, while the on-slip at junction 12 was also blocked.

The motorway later ended up being shut in both directions at junction 14 due to fallen trees.

The M22 northbound was closed at junction two at Ballygrooby outside Randalstown due to a fallen tree.

And the A2 Belfast/Bangor road was totally blocked around the Holywood Exchange overbridge by two trees which filled the road, forcing drivers on to the central reservation to get past.

Translink cancelled rush-hour trains from Belfast to Coleraine this evening due to the weather, while flooding had shut the line between Portadown and Lisburn earlier in the afternoon.

The tracks were also blocked by obstructions between Dublin and Portadown, Whiteabbey and Antrim, and Coleraine and Portrush.

At least six inbound flights to Belfast George Best City Airport were cancelled, plus three outbound flights, with delays listed to others.

Meanwhile there were delays to both inbound and outbound flights at the International Airport (though the website showed no signs of cancellations at time of writing).

A number of ferry sailings between Cairnryan and Larne were cancelled from midday.

Today’s deluge had come on top of previous heavy rains, worsening the risk of flooding.

In the 48 hours up to 2pm today, some 82.2mm of rain fell at Derrylin in Co Fermanagh.

In Lough Fea in the east of the Sperrins, 73.2mm fell in the same period, and at Banagher in Co Londonderry 53.8mm fell in that window.

For context, the average monthly rainfall for Northern Ireland in October is 114mm.

"So pretty much two-thirds of the monthly rainfall fell,” said Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan.

“It’s a very wet start to October,” he added.

"And it was a wet September as well – we had 144.6mm of rain fall in September, which was 165% of average."