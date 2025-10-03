Live

Storm Amy: Keep up to date with all the latest Storm Amy news via our live blog as rain and strong winds sweep across the province from the west

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 10:09 BST
Tree came down on Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast when Storm Eowyn hit in January
Tree came down on Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast when Storm Eowyn hit in January
Storm Amy is expected to be at it’s strongest from midday on

Keep with us through the day and visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/weather

Storm Amy arrives in Northern Ireland bringing wind and rain to all areas

Key Events

  • Tonight's Ulster Rugby game cancelled
  • Stena Line and P&O Ferries cancel sailings
  • Department of Education instructs schools to close as rain and strong winds associated with Storm Amy arrive in Northern Ireland
  • Warning upgraded from yellow to amber for much of Northern Ireland
