Live
Storm Amy: Keep up to date with all the latest Storm Amy news via our live blog as rain and strong winds sweep across the province from the west
Storm Amy is expected to be at it’s strongest from midday on
Keep with us through the day and visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/weather
Storm Amy arrives in Northern Ireland bringing wind and rain to all areas
Key Events
- Tonight's Ulster Rugby game cancelled
- Stena Line and P&O Ferries cancel sailings
- Department of Education instructs schools to close as rain and strong winds associated with Storm Amy arrive in Northern Ireland
- Warning upgraded from yellow to amber for much of Northern Ireland