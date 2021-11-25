Weather warnings are coming into force across the UK in the wake of the first storm of the season, Storm Arwen..

But how do they name storms and why do we name storms after people?

When is a storm named?

A storm is given a name when it has the potential to cause an amber or red weather warning.

Why are storms given human names?

Naming storms after humans began in the United States in 1953, but it wasn't until 2014 when the Met Office decided to adapt to this method and start naming storms.

There were choppy seas when Storm Ophelia struck back in 2017.

The idea behind it, is to help make communicating about storms easier, with human names being more memorable than a number or a date and time.

How do storms get their names?

The Met Office, Met Éireann and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) work together to decide on names for storms that impact Europe.

The list is created in advance, runs in alphabetical order, follow a pattern of male then female and include a variety of names that reflect the citizens of Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands.

This year the Met Office launched a #NameOurStorms campaign for people to send in name ideas, some of those suggested have made it onto this year's list.

Why are there no storms for Q, U, X, Y and Z?

Whilst there are many names included in the list, you will not find one that begins with a Q, U, X, Y or Z.

This is so that the Met Office, Met Éireann and KNMI comply with the same naming conventions as the US National Hurricane Centre based in America.

To ensure that all organisations can work together they follow set naming styles.

What are the storm names for 2021/2022?

Arwen

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani

Jack

Kim

Logan

Méabh

Nasim

Olwen

Pól

Ruby

Seán

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien