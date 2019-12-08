Storm Atiyah: Gale force winds today bringing 'damaging gusts' and snowfall on high ground

Storm Atiyah will bring fresh to strong west to southwest winds which will increase to gale force through the afternoon, Met Eireann has revealed.

According to the forecaster the wind "will be strongest towards evening as winds veer northwesterly and increase to gale force, possibly strong gale force in some eastern areas with severe and damaging gusts".

It adds: "Westerly winds will reach strong gale to storm force along western coasts.

"Cloudy with frequent blustery showers throughout the day with a risk of hail and thunder and possible some wintry falls on high ground.

"Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees."

Tonight will continue to be "very windy with strong to gale force northwest winds with strong gusts and strrong gale to storm force northwesterly winds along eastern coasts".

Meanwhile showers will become isolated overnight and winds will gradually ease towards dawn.

Temperatures are expected to range between 6 and 8 degrees.

Tomorrow, according to Met Eireann, will see "fresh to strong northwest winds gradually back southwesterly and moderate through tomorrow morning".

"It will be a mostly dry day with limited sunshine and some patchy light rain. Afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.