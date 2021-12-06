The UK forecaster issued a yellow warning for wind and rain for NI from 6am on Tuesday until 9pm Wednesday, with strong winds and heavy rain expected.

“The combination of heavy rain and gale or severe gale force south-easterly winds will bring difficult driving conditions, and there may even be a short spell of snow over higher ground in the west on Tuesday morning,” the Met Office said.

Road Policing Inspector Rosie Leech said: “We would advise road users to be vigilant. High winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult so please reduce your speed as necessary and remain well behind the vehicle in front. Always wear a seatbelt and pay attention to the road and other road users.”

Storm Arwen hit the north coast less than two weeks ago, creating sea foam all over Portstewart. Pic: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Roads Service has also warned that there is a risk of snow and ice on roads on Tuesday, after temperatures were expected to fall below zero on Monday night.

The warning comes as thousands of homes in Great Britain remain without power for almost two weeks due to the recent Storm Arwen.

The Met Office said there is a small chance Storm Barra could close some roads and bridges in NI and that there could be some cancellations in road, rail, air and ferry services.

The storm will be strong enough to blow some tiles from roofs and cause power cuts and subsequent disruption to mobile phone coverage, it warned.

The forecaster also warned of a small risk of injury or death from large waves at sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. There is also a small risk of flooding to some homes and businesses.

Strong south-easterly winds will develop across NI on Tuesday as the storm moves eastwards across the Republic of Ireland. Winds will peak on Tuesday afternoon and evening before gradually easing with gusts of 45-50 mph expected widely, reaching 65-75 mph in exposed coastal locations.

Persistent heavy rain will arrive on Tuesday morning and will turn more showery during the afternoon, but will be frequent and heavy into Wednesday morning, before easing. Rainfall of 20-30mm is expected quite widely with 40-50mm possible over higher ground.

A Department for Instructure spokesperson said: “Following the weather warning issued by the Met Office, the Department’s officials and multi-agency partners met.

“The Department is carrying out its usual preparations including checking and clearing screens and placing staff on standby throughout Northern Ireland to ensure that we are in a state of readiness to respond quickly.

“Road users are asked to take extra care, especially along the coasts of Down and Antrim where some large overtopping waves could bring disruption.

“Obstructions such as fallen trees can be reported at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/report-obstruction-road-or-street.”

Storm Arwen claimed three lives across the UK almost two weeks ago. One of them was a highly respected principal, Francis Lagan of St Mary’s Primary School in Maghera. He was travelling in Antrim on November 26 with his wife and children when a falling tree hit his car.

