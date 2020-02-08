Storm Ciara: Four days of 60 mph winds plus a month’s rain in one day to hit Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for unusually heavy winds and rain for four days starting today at noon.

Storm Ciara is potentially the worst storm to hit Northern Ireland since 2013 the Met Office said last night.

Winds of 50-60mph, reaching 70mph in places, will buffet the Province from noon on Saturday until midnight on Tuesday.

A month’s worth of rain will fall in 18 hours from 3pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, with expectations of flooding and traffic disruption.

At that point the weather warning for rain becomes a snow warning until midnight on Tuesday. Around 1-3cm will fall on modest hills of 150m and 5-10cm on hills above 300m.

Most areas will see snow but it is unlikely to settle at lower levels.

Multi-agency partners from across Northern Ireland met yesterday to make preparations for the strong winds and rain.

Staff from all agencies are on the ground monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond to any impacts.

Traffic disruption and some localised flooding are possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care when travelling this weekend, given the likelihood of strong winds and heavy rain.

To report flooding call 0300 2000 100. For information on flooding see; www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area

For advice on driving see: www.nidirect.gov.uk/driving-adverse-weather

More detailed information on keeping safe and useful contact numbers is available on the nidirect.gov.uk website at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/winds