Northern Ireland is braced for calmer conditions after enduring two weather warnings across the Province this weekend.

Storm Darragh hit the UK on Friday, sparking two severe wind warnings covering all of Northern Ireland from the Met Office.

The second-most serious warning possible, an amber alert, was in place from 1am to 9pm on Saturday but ended early.

The Met Office warned the public to beware of strong gusts reaching from 60mph to 70mph inland, and up to 80mph around exposed coastal areas.

Local farmer helps to clear a fallen tree on the Old Park Road in Ballymena yesterday

More than 20,000 customers remain without power across the Province since the storm.

NIE Networks have warned it may take days for power to be restored to all customers in the region following damage caused by gusts of up to 70mph.

A yellow wind warning was also in place until 06:00 this morning (Sunday).

The Met Office forecast that today Northern Ireland will be dry with bright or increasingly sunny spells. Strong northerly winds in the east in the morning will ease down through the day. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

The weather will stay dry through the evening and overnight with largely clear skies and light winds which will allow some frost and fog patches to develop. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tomorrow will see a chilly start leading to a dry day with bright or sunny spells and light winds. Widespread frost and some fog patches developing overnight. Maximum temperature 7 °C.